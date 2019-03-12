Benedict College wins $10K national award for efforts to transform school

Benedict College has won a national award for its efforts to transform the school.
In the last two years, Benedict College has transformed its business model from the traditional approach of growing enrollment and raising tuition to capping enrollment and cutting tuition by $5,800. As a result of Benedict College’s overhaul, the school says it is better off financially now than before cutting tuition and capping enrollment, according to a previous article from The State.
Benedict College President Roslyn Artis accepted the $10,000 award at in Philadelphia at the American Council on Education’s annual meeting.
“When I joined Benedict in the fall of 2017, I coined ‘The BEST of BC’ to acknowledge the college’s rich legacy, and to point toward creating a community of excellence, scholarly achievement, and talent development that embraces technology and innovation,” Artis said in a news release.
Founded in 1870, Benedict College is a Baptist-affiliated, private historically black college in Columbia that enrolls just over 2,000 students, according to a previous article from The State.
The council’s Award for Institutional Transformation “recognizes a college or university that raised, rallied or repurposed its resources to achieve dramatic and successful changes that allowed it to fulfill its mission over a relatively brief period of time.”
Benedict College was one of two schools nationwide to win the award, the other being The University of South Florida, according to the press release.
