Ridge View High School teacher who fought student has resigned, district says

A Ridge View High School teacher who was involved in an altercation with a student has resigned, the district said Wednesday.

Videos posted to social media show a teacher and a student grappling and exchanging punches. The district has named neither the student nor the teacher involved, and there were no injuries as a result of the fight, Richland 2 spokeswoman Libby Roof said.

Richland County Sheriff’s Department is still investigating the altercation and is keeping information secret, as this is an ongoing investigation, said spokeswoman Sara Blann.

After video of the altercation surfaced online Tuesday, Richland 2 placed the teacher on administrative leave, according to a previous article from The State.