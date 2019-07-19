Here’s what Robert Caslen had to say about being chosen USC’s president

‘I want to give back’ USC presidential finalist meets with the community Robert Caslen, Jr. addresses faculty, students and alumni during a forum inside Ernest F. Hollings Library at UofSC Tuesday April 23, 2019, in Columbia, SC. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Robert Caslen, Jr. addresses faculty, students and alumni during a forum inside Ernest F. Hollings Library at UofSC Tuesday April 23, 2019, in Columbia, SC.

Within minutes of being elected as president of the University of South Carolina, Robert Caslen sought to quell his opposition. He was chosen by the USC board on an 11-8 vote. One person abstained.

He was chosen despite opposition from faculty, some students, alumni and others. By mid-afternoon, Caslen had changed his profile on Twitter to “President-Elect of the University of South Carolina.”

“I am honored to be chosen to lead this great institution. I fully recognize the challenges the board addressed to get to this point, and I am grateful for their support and confidence,” Caslen said.

“I will work tirelessly to listen to all of our students, faculty, staff, board members and all our constituents to understand their concerns and issues, and I will actively seek their advice.

“From talking with many people, it is clear the University of South Carolina is on track to be the preeminent institution of higher education in America today, and I will work to move this university and system in that direction, ensuring South Carolina continues to deliver a world-class education to students while making the state a better place to live.

“I am eager to start meeting with students, faculty and staff, and my goal is to work collaboratively with our entire university and system community to address challenges, to build confidence, respect and trust, and to create new opportunities. I also want to thank those who supported my candidacy and promise to lead this institution with the highest integrity, respect and character.”

