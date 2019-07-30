U.S. News & World Report ranks top SC hospitals for 2019

Medical University of South Carolina

The Medical University of South Carolina is the No. 1 ranked hospital in the state, according to newly released rankings from U.S. News & World Report.

This is the fifth year in a row MUSC has been ranked the top hospital in the Palmetto State, according to a press release from MUSC.

MUSC received especially high marks for rheumatology (ranked 13th nationwide); ear, nose and throat (23rd nationwide); cancer (32nd nationwide), according to the rankings.

MUSC’s children’s programs also ranked high: cardiology and heart surgery (ranked 7th nationwide); nephrology (25th nationwide); gastroenterology and GI surgery (38th nationwide); orthopedics (40th nationwide) and cancer (40th nationwide), according to the rankings.

“Our industry has a lot going on within it right now, so this achievement demonstrates not just our commitment to putting our patients and their families first, but a real and enduring commitment to changing what’s possible in how we deliver care through innovation, transformation and growth,” said Patrick Cawley, the CEO of MUSC Health, in a press release.

Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital also ranked No. 50 nationwide in gynecology, according to the rankings.

Top-ranked hospitals in S.C.

No.1: Medical University of South Carolina (Charleston)

No. 2: Bon Secours St. Francis Health System Greenville

No. 3: Spartanburg Medical Center

No. 4 (Tie): McLeod Regional Medical Center (Florence)

No. 4 (Tie): Roper St. Francis Hospital (Charleston)

No. 6: Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital

No. 7: Providence Hospital-Columbia

No. 8 (Tie): AnMed Health Medical Center

No. 8 (Tie): Lexington Medical Center