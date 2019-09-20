A Midlands school district has more healthy schools than any the state, report says

5 things to know about Midlands high schools School performance is an important consideration when parents are choosing where to live. Here are five stats about public schools in Richland, Lexington and Kershaw Counties. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK School performance is an important consideration when parents are choosing where to live. Here are five stats about public schools in Richland, Lexington and Kershaw Counties.

The Richland 1 school district has more healthy schools than any other school district in SC, according to a newly released report.

The report, released this week by Alliance for Healthier Generation, found 17 elementary, middle and high schools in Richland 1 made the organization’s list for “Healthiest Schools in America”, according to the report.

“The programs that are developed through this process help schools establish a culture of wellness,” Richland 1 spokeswoman Karen York said in an email. “The whole community benefits from sustainable, healthy initiatives. This motivates students, parents and staff to make healthy choices for a lifetime.”

Schools are ranked based primarily on how nutritious the schools’ menus are, whether the schools offer daily breakfast and whether the schools offer quality physical education and health courses.

Schools can receive either a gold, silver or bronze award. Richland 1 has four schools receive silver and 13 schools receive bronze. Nationwide, 355 schools in 23 states received either a gold, silver or bronze award, according to the alliance’s website. Since 2011, Richland 1 has earned 61 National Healthy Schools Awards, York said. Since then, 37 of the district’s 45 schools have received one of the awards.

Last year, 14 schools in Richland 1 made the “Healthiest Schools in America” list, according to the 2018 list.

Teaching students to eat healthy at a young age can have ripple effects for throughout their lives.

“Dietary habits established in childhood often carry into adulthood, so teaching children how to eat healthy at a young age will help them stay healthy throughout their life,” according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ website.

Schools that received a silver

A. C. Flora High School

Brockman Elementary School

Crayton Middle School

Lower Richland High School

Schools that received a bronze

Brennen Elementary School

Burton-Pack Elementary School

Carver-Lyon Elementary School

Forest Heights Elementary School

Gadsden Elementary School

Gibbes Middle School

Horrell Hill Elementary School

Lewis Greenview Elementary School

Meadowfield Elementary School

Olympia Learning Center

Pine Grove Elementary School

South Kilbourne Elementary School

Webber Elementary School