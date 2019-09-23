Lexington County middle school student arrested for taking knife to school

5 things to know about Midlands middle schools School performance is an important consideration when parents are choosing where to live. Here are five stats about middle schools in Richland and Lexington Counties. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK School performance is an important consideration when parents are choosing where to live. Here are five stats about middle schools in Richland and Lexington Counties.

A Sandhills Middle School student was detained by police after showing classmates a knife at school last week, officials say.

The student, an eighth grader who is not being identified because he is a minor, was charged with threatening a student and carrying a weapon on school grounds, according to a news release from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

A student reported to administrators that the suspect took out a knife during morning arrival, and a school resource officer interviewed the student on Thursday morning, the sheriff’s department said.

“The SRO determined during his investigation the student presented the knife to a classmate in a threatening manner,” according to Sheriff Jay Koon, the news release said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Police found a knife inside the student’s book bag, which was in his locker, police said.

The student was suspended pending an expulsion hearing, according to a news release from Lexington 4. He was set to appear in Lexington County Family Court.

Lexington 4 plans to roll out an anonymous threat reporting system for its students to submit tips to administrators, spokesperson Lisa Ingram told The State recently.

Midlands schools have dealt with numerous student threats since August, beginning with threats made by a Cardinal Newman student. Administrators’ delay in disclosing the threats caused a firestorm among parents and the school community.

The most recent school threat occurred in Richland County on Thursday. A Westwood High School student threatened to “kill someone,” according to police.