School board member with deep roots in the Midlands to resign

Darrell Black’s family has deep roots in Richland County.

Both of his parents worked for the Richland 1 school district. He attended Hopkins Elementary, Denny Terrace Elementary, Gibbes Middle School and Columbia High School. He worked as a substitute teacher for Richland 1 before becoming a school board member in 2016. He’s a member of the Rotary Club, and he volunteers for the court-appointed special advocate program, according to his bio.

But Tuesday, Black announced he would be leaving the state for another job.

“The lessons I’ve learned being on the school board I’ll take with me for the rest of my life,” Black told The State. “It was very difficult for me to make this decision.”

Black will be moving to Nebraska, where he will serve as the chief information officer for a state agency, though he declined to say which one, he said.

Black said he struggled to find a job in Columbia despite his master’s degree in information technology from Georgia Tech, and a strong resume. He has worked as a chief information officer for: Florida’s Department of Environmental Protection, DeKalb County, Georgia and Benedict College. He has also worked as a consultant, according to his LinkedIn.





“There’s not really (many) people of color as chief information officers in Columbia or even in South Carolina,” Black said. He’s had a few employment prospects, but none worked out “for one reason or another.”

“I have to be the man of the family that I have been groomed to be, and part of that is providing for my family,” Black said.

Asked if he would be done with politics, Black said that depends. He isn’t necessarily drawn to politics, and said he ran for Richland 1 school board because it was something God wanted him to do.

“It was never a goal of mine to be on a school board. It was never on my bucket list,” Black said. “I think we’re all placed on this earth to solve a problem.”

“I did my best,” Black said.

Black’s resignation will be effective Monday, Oct. 7. A special election to fill his at-large seat will be held on Dec. 31, 2019, said Terry Graham, interim director of elections for Richland County.

