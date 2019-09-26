Lexington County elementary school named one of the highest achieving in the nation

5 things to know about Midlands middle schools School performance is an important consideration when parents are choosing where to live. Here are five stats about middle schools in Richland and Lexington Counties. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK School performance is an important consideration when parents are choosing where to live. Here are five stats about middle schools in Richland and Lexington Counties.

A Lexington County school was named one of the highest achieving schools in the United States.

Lexington 1 school district’s Lake Murray Elementary School was named a 2019 National Blue Ribbon School, ranking among 361 other top schools in the nation.

Lake Murray Elementary was recognized for being an Exemplary High Performing School, reaching high scores on national and statewide standardized assessments. National Blue Ribbon recognition is also awarded to schools that have made notable progress in closing achievement gaps.

“We are so proud of the commitment and dedication of the staff and thankful for the support of the community,” Lexington 1 superintendent Greg Little said at the elementary school after the award was announced. “National Blue Ribbon School is a tremendous honor that highlights the amazing things happening at Lake Murray Elementary every day.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Lake Murray Elementary in Lexington serves 858 students and employs 107 teachers, administrators and staff, according to a news release from the school district. The school opened in 1999 and has grown with Lexington County. It has implemented small-group and goal-tracking approaches, according to the district.

Lake Murray Elementary has previously been recognized with Palmetto Gold and Silver awards and was named a Franklin Covey Leader in Me Lighthouse School in 2013.

Three other South Carolina elementary schools were also named to the 2019 National Blue Ribbon Schools list: Carlisle-Foster’s Grove Elementary in Chesnee, Ocean Bay Elementary in Myrtle Beach and Spearman Elementary in Piedmont. The full list of schools is available on the U.S. Department of Education website.