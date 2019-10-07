Education
SC honors 34 Richland and Lexington schools with gold or silver awards
South Carolina has honored nearly three-dozen public schools in Lexington and Richland counties with a “gold” or “silver” award for academic excellence.
A total of 34 schools received a gold or silver award. That’s down slightly from last year, when 36 schools received an award, according to S.C. Department of Education data.
The gold and silver awards are based on data from the S.C. school report cards and feedback from “a task force of principals,” according to a press release.
“The Palmetto Gold and Silver awards demonstrate a school’s commitment to excellence and ensuring every student meets the profile of the South Carolina graduate,” Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said in a press release. “This achievement is testament to the hard work of the students, teachers, and principals in each school community.”
Among local school districts, Richland 2 in northeast Richland County had the most schools receive a gold or silver award with 10. Neighboring Richland 1 had eight schools. Lexington 1 had nine schools; Lexington 2 had three; and Lexington-Richland 5 had six, according to the data.
“Our principals, teachers and support staff are working hard every day to create opportunities and advantages for our students and help them achieve their potential and dreams,” Richland 1 Superintendent Craig Witherspoon said in a statement. “The work that’s happening in our schools is being reflected in our data, including our highest-ever graduation rate, 82.2 percent.”
Gold award winners
- Lake Murray Elementary (Lexington-Richland 5)
- Brennen Elementary
- Rosewood Elementary
- Brockman Elementary
- Forest Lake Elementary NASA Explorer School
- Lake Carolina Elementary Upper
Chapin High
Spring Hill High
Chapin Middle
Blythewood Middle
Silver award winners
- Midway Elementary
- Lake Murray Elementary
- New Providence Elementary
- Rocky Creek Elementary
- Meadow Glen Elementary
- Harbison West Elementary
- River Springs Elementary
- Gadsden Elementary
- A.C. Moore Elementary
- Satchel Ford Elementary
- Bethel-Hanberry Elementary
- E. L. Wright Middle
- Summit Parkway Middle
- Round Top Elementary
- Polo Road Elementary
- Muller Road Middle
- Catawba Trail Elementary
- River Bluff High
- Dreher High
- Blythewood High
- Meadow Glen Middle
- Cyril B. Busbee Creative Arts Academy
- Dutch Fork Middle
- Crayton Middle
