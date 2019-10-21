Midlands teacher has license suspended for allegedly selling drugs on school property

A former A.C. Flora High School teacher’s license has been suspended after allegedly dealing drugs behind a local elementary school.

Tyran Quante Veal was arrested after what police say was a drug robbery outside Burton-Pack Elementary School on Sept. 11. Veal, who was a business teacher at A.C. Flora at the time, had arranged to sell Isaiah Hakeem Burns, 21, marijuana, when Burns robbed him at gunpoint, police say.

Veal reported the robbery, and during the investigation, police found “drug scales,” a grinder and 60 grams of marijuana, according to the suspension order.

Veal was charged with felony marijuana possession and felony possession of drugs with intent to distribute near a school, court records show. Veal was taken to jail and then released after posting the $10,000 bond, court records show.

Burns faces charges of felony theft and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Veal was placed on administrative leave starting on Sept. 16, state board documents show. Veal is no longer employed by the school district, said Richland 1 spokeswoman Karen York.

Veal’s educator license was summarily suspended by the S.C. Board of Education on Sept. 24 “until a due process hearing is held and/or this matter is otherwise resolved,” according to the order.

“The (state board of education) has reason to believe that, due to the serious nature of these allegations of misconduct, Mr. Veal may pose a threat to the health, safety, and welfare of students, who may be under his instruction and that emergency action is required,” according to the suspension order.

