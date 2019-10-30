How much will tuition at S.C. colleges cost in 2020-2021?

Those who are saving to attend college in the near future don’t know exactly how much it will cost them, but they do know this: it will be expensive.

Fortunately for those pursuing a higher education, the Hechinger Report has released projections for what tuition could be at colleges throughout the country in the 2020-2021 school year.

Hechinger Report is a national, non-profit news organization that covers education.

Hechinger projects “sticker prices” and net tuition by examining 10 years of federal data on college costs and projecting that into the 2020-2021 school year, according to the report’s methodology section.

Tuition for public schools is largely reliant on the amount of money state lawmakers allocate to higher education, according to previous articles from The State. Last year, S.C. colleges received $36 million in additional, recurring funding in exchange for minimizing tuition increases. As a result, the University of South Carolina, the state’s largest university with 51,000 students, raised tuition .6 percent, the lowest rate in 20 years.

Projected college costs for 2020-2021

The following are projected costs for education at South Carolina colleges.

Sticker price is the cost of in-state tuition, fees, room, board, books and “other associated expenses,” said Pete D’Amato, a data specialist with the Hechinger Peport.

Net cost is the price the average family that makes between $48,001-$75,000 pays to attend college after scholarships and other financial aid are factored in. The State used this range because the median household income in South Carolina is $48,781, according to U.S. Census data.

Aiken Technical College

Sticker: $13,240

Net cost: $3,807

Allen University

Sticker: $24,905

Net Cost: $17,527

Anderson University

Sticker: $47,340

Net Cost: $24,937

Benedict College

Sticker: $36,132

Net cost: $25,054

Bob Jones University

Sticker: $27,612

Net cost: $14,595

Central Carolina Technical College

Sticker: $14,678

Net cost: $5,966

Charleston Southern University

Sticker: $43,143

Net cost: $19,941

The Citadel

Sticker: $32,066

Net cost: $15,752

Claflin University

Sticker: $35,994

Net cost: $25,015

Clemson University

Sticker: $32,443

Net cost: $19,770

Clinton College

Sticker: $24,845

Net cost: $20,874

Coastal Carolina University

Sticker: $27,472

Net cost: $18,514

Coker College

Sticker: $45,796

Net cost: $31,758

College of Charleston

Sticker: $33,133

Net cost: $21,937

Columbia College

Sticker: $32,087

Net cost: $14,132

Columbia International University

Sticker: $38,706

Net cost: $18,605

Converse College

Sticker: $34,168

Net cost: $21,675

Denmark Technical College

Sticker: $21,047

Net cost: $10,417

Erskine College

Sticker: $58,104

Net cost: $37,554

Florence-Darlington Technical College

Sticker: $16,220

Net cost: $4,519

Forrest College

Sticker: $28,238

Net cost: $22,260

Francis Marion University

Sticker: $24,133

Net cost: $15,186

Furman University

Sticker: $71,020

Net cost: $25,538

Greenville Technical College

Sticker: $18,772

Net cost: $7,674

Horry-Georgetown Technical College

Sticker: $21,268

Net cost: $7,054

Lander University

Sticker: $26,230

Net cost: $17,261

Limestone College

Sticker: $45,931

Net cost: $31,140

Midlands Technical College

Sticker: $18,657

Net cost: $6,722

Morris College

Sticker: $28,291

Net cost: $24,071

Newberry College

Sticker: $42,675

Net cost: $22,385

North Greenville University

Sticker: $40,742

Net cost: $31,622

Northeastern Technical College

Sticker: $22,230

Net cost: $9,976

Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College

Sticker: $21,720

Net cost: $9,278

Piedmont Technical College

Sticker: $29,198

Net cost: $15,532

Presbyterian College

Sticker: $56,729

Net cost: $20,053

South Carolina State University

Sticker: $34,014

Net cost: $26,885

South University

Sticker: $30,587

Net cost: $25,418

Southern Wesleyan University

Sticker: $40,294

Net cost: $19,926

Spartanburg Community College

Sticker: $23,856

Net cost: $3,268

Spartanburg Methodist College

Sticker: $32,188

Net cost: $15,614

Technical College of the Lowcountry

Sticker: $18,921

Net cost: $12,816

Tri-County Technical College

Sticker: $23,370

Net cost: $10,230

Trident Technical College

Sticker: $21,373

Net cost: $6,384

USC-Aiken

Sticker: $26,856

Net cost: $18,067

USC-Beaufort

Sticker: $26,533

Net cost: $20,500

USC-Columbia

Sticker: $29,522

Net cost: $22,002

USC-Lancaster

Sticker: $24,624

Net cost: $11,206

USC-Salkehatchie

Sticker: $24,624

Net cost: $15,515

USC-Sumter

Sticker: $24,624

Net Cost: $10,493

USC-Union

Sticker: $24,624

Net cost: $16,983

USC-Upstate

Sticker: $28,868

Net cost: $18,129

Voorhees College

Sticker: $30,926

Net cost: $23,455

Williamsburg Technical College

Sticker: $23,331

Net cost: $9,839

Winthrop University

Sticker: $31,124

Net cost: $19,603

Wofford

Sticker: $65,164

Net cost: $24,213

York Technical College

Sticker: $24,822

Net cost: $11,266