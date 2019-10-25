15-year-old Gilbert High student charged with threatening classmates

A 15-year-old student was charged by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department with threatening classmates at Gilbert High School, according to a news release from the sheriff’s department.

The student “talked in class about hurting someone,” according to Lexington 1 spokesperson Mary Beth Hill. The release from the sheriff’s department said “deputies determined he made statements Wednesday about killing classmates.”

The comments made by the student, who is not being named because he in a minor, were reported to an administrator on Oct. 23, according to the news release from Lexington 1.

The student was taken from the classroom and given in-school suspension while administrators confirmed the comments the student had made, Hill said in the release. The student was also interviewed by a Lexington County deputy, according to the sheriff’s department.

In following the school district’s policies, Gilbert High School administrators filed an incident report with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, reached out to the student’s parent or guardian, suspended him and recommended him for expulsion, the release said.

“Although administrators suspended the student, because of this student’s individual circumstances, there will be an additional step in the process while he waits for an expulsion hearing,” Hill wrote in the news release.

The student was released to his parent or guardian, according to the sheriff’s department.

It is unlawful in for a student to “make threats, take the life of or to inflict bodily harm upon another by using any form of communication whatsoever,” according to South Carolina laws.

Lexington 1 has an anonymous tip line through which students, parents and other members of the community can report concerns or threats. The tip line can be reached at 803-636-8317 via text or call, or via email at 1607@alert1.us.com.