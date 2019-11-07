A former judge and a civil rights leader to join Richland 1 hall of fame

A former judge and a civil rights leader are the latest people to be inducted into the hall of fame for the Ricland 1 school district.

Joining the hall of fame is Judge Mildred Weathers McDuffie, a 1953 graduate of Booker T. Washington High School, and Lonnie Randolph, Jr., a 1968 graduate of Dreher High School, according to a district press release.

McDuffie, whom the City of Columbia recently honored by naming a street after her, spent 34 years as a teacher and administrator for Richland 1, according to a 2009 S.C. Senate resolution honoring her. She also served as a summary court judge and a member of Columbia City Council.

Randolph served as the president of the state National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, or NAACP, for 14 years, according to an article by Carolina Panorama. He currently serves on the S.C. NAACP’s executive board, according to the organization’s website.

There are currently 84 people in Richland 1’s hall of fame, which was established in 2004, the press release said.

The two will be inducted into the district’s hall of fame at a gala on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at 5 p.m. at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.