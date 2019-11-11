Fraternity suspended from USC’s campus until 2023

The University of South Carolina has suspended the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity until fall 2023 because of alleged hazing, USC spokesman Jeff Stensland said Monday.

The fraternity, which has a house in USC’s Greek Village, will have its fraternity letters — which look like a triangle without a bottom, the letter “X” and the letter “A” — removed, and all members will be required to move out, said Lambda Chi Alpha spokesman Tad Lichtenauer.

Both USC and the fraternity’s national organization worked together on deciding the chapter’s punishment, Lichtenauer said.

Following the chapter’s suspension, Indiana-based Lambda Chi Alpha released a statement attributed to fraternity CEO Troy Medley:

“The board of directors took this action in response to the chapter’s repeated violations of operational and conduct policies. “We greatly appreciate the University’s partnership and hope to return to the campus in a few years with a new group of young men who are committed to following our laws and living by our oaths and obligations and who seek to create an organization dedicated to service and leadership,” the statement said.

Lambda Chi Alpha was already on probation until May 2020 for a Spring 2018 incident of alleged hazing, according to USC’s website.

The website doesn’t detail the specific allegations, but says the 2018 incident of hazing included “violent conduct” and alcohol, according to the website.