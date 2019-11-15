Threat at Dreher High School prompts additional police presence

Dreher High School will be seeing an increased police presence on campus after a threat was made to the school, police said Friday.

Columbia Police Department will have additional patrols and police officers at the school throughout the day because of the threat, police spokeswoman Jennifer Timmons said.

“There is no evidence of a credible threat,” Richland 1 spokeswoman Karen York said in an email. “However, as a precaution, there is an increased law enforcement presence at Dreher High School today. The school day will proceed as normal.”

Police say nobody is in danger.

“Everything is safe at Dreher,” Timmons said.