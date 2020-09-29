SC K-12 schools coronavirus cases rise by 97 as of Sept. 28, DHEC says

S.C. K-12 schools have seen 97 new coronavirus cases since Friday, when cases were last reported, according to S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control data.

The 821 since school began include 570 student cases and 251 employee cases, according to the DHEC database updated Tuesday.

When numbers were last reported Friday, K-12 schools had 724 cases, according to a previous article from The State.

It’s unclear how many of those diagnosed with coronavirus have recovered.

The data apply to all SC public, private and charter schools, the majority of which either have no cases or fewer than five cases, according to DHEC data.

The case numbers show how many students and employees who attend or work at a school have tested positive for coronavirus, but that doesn’t mean the infected person contracted COVID-19 from being at the school.

Schools that are still virtual-only may have cases listed in the DHEC database because the infected student or employee may have been participating in a school sponsored event, such as sports, when they were potentially contagious.

All seven public school districts in Lexington and Richland counties had at least one case in one school, according to DHEC data. Lexington 1, which is preparing to resume in-person classes four days per week, had 15 schools with cases, while the more populous Richland 2, which is planning to stay virtual-only for the moment, had only seven schools with cases, according to DHEC data.

Here are case numbers for specific schools in Lexington and Richland counties:

Lexington 1

Beechwood Middle: Fewer than 5 student cases

Carolina Springs Middle: Fewer than 5 student cases

Centerville Elementary: Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases

Forts Pond Elementary: Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases

Gilbert Elementary: Fewer than 5 student cases

Gilbert High: Fewer than 5 employee cases

Gilbert Middle: Fewer than 5 student cases

Lexington Elementary: Fewer than 5 employee cases

Lexington High: Fewer than 5 student cases

Meadow Glen Middle: Fewer than 5 student cases

Pelion Elementary: Fewer than 5 employee cases

Pelion High: Fewer than 5 student cases

River Bluff High: Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases

Rocky Creek Elementary: Fewer than 5 student cases

White Knoll High: Fewer than 5 student cases

Lexington 2

Airport High: Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases

Brookland-Cayce Senior High: Fewer than 5 student cases

R.H. Fulmer Middle: Fewer than 5 student cases

Lexington 3

Batesburg-Leesville Middle: Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases

Lexington 4

Sandhills Elementary: Fewer than 5 student cases

Swansea High: Fewer than 5 student cases

Lexington-Richland 5

Ballentine Elementary: Fewer than 5 employee cases

Chapin High: Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases

Chapin Intermediate: Fewer than 5 employee cases

Dutch Fork Middle: Fewer than 5 employee cases

Irmo Elementary: Fewer than 5 employee cases

Seven Oaks Elementary: Fewer than 5 employee cases

Spring Hill High: Fewer than 5 employee cases

Richland 1

A.C. Flora High: Fewer than 5 student cases

Columbia High: Fewer than 5 student cases

Hand Middle: Fewer than 5 employee cases

Hopkins Elementary: Fewer than 5 employee cases

Richland 2

Catawba Trail Elementary: Fewer than 5 employee cases

Forest Lake Elementary: Fewer than 5 employee cases

L.B. Nelson Elementary: Fewer than 5 student cases

Muller Road Middle: Fewer than 5 employee cases

Richland Northeast High: Fewer than 5 student cases

Spring Valley High: Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases

Windsor Elementary: Fewer than 5 faculty cases

Private schools in Richland County

Ben Lippen: Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases

Cardinal Newman: Fewer than 5 student cases

Hammond: Fewer than 5 student cases

St. Peter’s Catholic School: Fewer than 5 student cases

Private schools in Lexington County

Arrows Academy: Fewer than 5 student cases