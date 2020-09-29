Education
SC K-12 schools coronavirus cases rise by 97 as of Sept. 28, DHEC says
S.C. K-12 schools have seen 97 new coronavirus cases since Friday, when cases were last reported, according to S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control data.
The 821 since school began include 570 student cases and 251 employee cases, according to the DHEC database updated Tuesday.
When numbers were last reported Friday, K-12 schools had 724 cases, according to a previous article from The State.
It’s unclear how many of those diagnosed with coronavirus have recovered.
The data apply to all SC public, private and charter schools, the majority of which either have no cases or fewer than five cases, according to DHEC data.
The case numbers show how many students and employees who attend or work at a school have tested positive for coronavirus, but that doesn’t mean the infected person contracted COVID-19 from being at the school.
Schools that are still virtual-only may have cases listed in the DHEC database because the infected student or employee may have been participating in a school sponsored event, such as sports, when they were potentially contagious.
All seven public school districts in Lexington and Richland counties had at least one case in one school, according to DHEC data. Lexington 1, which is preparing to resume in-person classes four days per week, had 15 schools with cases, while the more populous Richland 2, which is planning to stay virtual-only for the moment, had only seven schools with cases, according to DHEC data.
Here are case numbers for specific schools in Lexington and Richland counties:
Lexington 1
- Beechwood Middle: Fewer than 5 student cases
- Carolina Springs Middle: Fewer than 5 student cases
- Centerville Elementary: Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases
- Forts Pond Elementary: Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases
- Gilbert Elementary: Fewer than 5 student cases
- Gilbert High: Fewer than 5 employee cases
- Gilbert Middle: Fewer than 5 student cases
- Lexington Elementary: Fewer than 5 employee cases
- Lexington High: Fewer than 5 student cases
- Meadow Glen Middle: Fewer than 5 student cases
- Pelion Elementary: Fewer than 5 employee cases
- Pelion High: Fewer than 5 student cases
- River Bluff High: Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases
- Rocky Creek Elementary: Fewer than 5 student cases
- White Knoll High: Fewer than 5 student cases
Lexington 2
- Airport High: Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases
- Brookland-Cayce Senior High: Fewer than 5 student cases
- R.H. Fulmer Middle: Fewer than 5 student cases
Lexington 3
- Batesburg-Leesville Middle: Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases
Lexington 4
- Sandhills Elementary: Fewer than 5 student cases
- Swansea High: Fewer than 5 student cases
Lexington-Richland 5
- Ballentine Elementary: Fewer than 5 employee cases
- Chapin High: Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases
- Chapin Intermediate: Fewer than 5 employee cases
- Dutch Fork Middle: Fewer than 5 employee cases
- Irmo Elementary: Fewer than 5 employee cases
- Seven Oaks Elementary: Fewer than 5 employee cases
- Spring Hill High: Fewer than 5 employee cases
Richland 1
- A.C. Flora High: Fewer than 5 student cases
- Columbia High: Fewer than 5 student cases
- Hand Middle: Fewer than 5 employee cases
- Hopkins Elementary: Fewer than 5 employee cases
Richland 2
- Catawba Trail Elementary: Fewer than 5 employee cases
- Forest Lake Elementary: Fewer than 5 employee cases
- L.B. Nelson Elementary: Fewer than 5 student cases
- Muller Road Middle: Fewer than 5 employee cases
- Richland Northeast High: Fewer than 5 student cases
- Spring Valley High: Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases
- Windsor Elementary: Fewer than 5 faculty cases
Private schools in Richland County
- Ben Lippen: Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases
- Cardinal Newman: Fewer than 5 student cases
- Hammond: Fewer than 5 student cases
- St. Peter’s Catholic School: Fewer than 5 student cases
Private schools in Lexington County
- Arrows Academy: Fewer than 5 student cases
