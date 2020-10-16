The State in Columbia SC Logo
SC schools report their highest rise in COVID cases with 206 since Tuesday

The S.C. Department of Environmental Health and Control announced 206 new cases of coronavirus in K-12 schools since Tuesday, the largest spike since DHEC began reporting the twice-weekly numbers Sept. 4.

The 1,483 positive COVID-19 tests since school began include 1,038 student cases and 445 employee cases, according to the DHEC database updated Friday.

On Tuesday, 136 new cases were reported, an increase from the 99 new cases reported the Friday before that.

The number of school-related infections do not mean that faculty or students contracted the virus at school.

Online students who come to school for sports or extracurricular activities are included in the numbers. It is not reported how many students or faculty have recovered from the virus or how many cases are still active.

The jumps came after Lexington 1 and Richland-Lexington 5 began in-person classes four days a week. Richland 1 and 2 are still online only, but Richland 1 announced it will resume in-person classes twice a week the week of Oct. 26.

These cases were reported in Midlands schools, with only numbers higher than five specified according to DHEC:

Follow more of our reporting on Coronavirus in South Carolina
