Richland 1 posts highest ever graduation rate amid the coronavirus pandemic

Richland 1 school district has posted its highest all-time graduation rate amid the coronavirus pandemic, the school announced this weekend.

In the 2019-2020 school year, Richland 1’s graduation rate increased to 82.9%, over the previous year, which was 82.2%, according to a news release.

Richland 1 spokeswoman Karen York confirmed the 82.9% graduation rate, which exceeded the state average of 82.1%, was the highest graduation rate in Richland 1’s history.

This is the second year in a row Richland 1 posted its highest-ever graduation rate. Graduation rates are documented each year in the S.C. Department of Education’s annual school report cards, which were released last week.

“We are excited that our graduation rate continues to improve,” Richland 1 Superintendent Craig Witherspoon said in a press release. “Despite the challenges faced by many of our students, they continue to achieve and be prepared to face the future. Reaching yet another significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to raise our graduation rate is due to the hard work of our teachers, principals, support staff and everyone on team Richland 1.”

The largest graduation rate increase was at C.A. Johnson, which saw its graduation rate increase from 62.6% in 2019 to 70.7% in 2020. A.C. Flora and Columbia High saw slight decreases in graduation rate compared with 2019. Other schools, such as Eau Claire High and Lower Richland High posted similar graduation rates in 2020 as they did in 2019, according to S.C. Department of Education data.

Here are the graduation rates for each Richland 1 high school in 2020 compared to 2019, according to the S.C. Department of Education. Schools are listed in alphabetical order.

A.C. Flora

2020: 90.6%

2019: 92.3%

C.A. Johnson

2020: 70.7%

2019: 62.6%

Columbia High

2020: 76.6%

2019: 77.1%

Dreher High

2020: 89.5%

2019: 86.8%

Eau Claire High

2020: 73.8%

2019: 74%

Lower Richland High

2020: 81.8%

2019: 81.3%

Richland 1 Charter Middle College

2020: 100%*

2019: 92.1%

* Richland 1 Charter Middle College also posted a 100% graduation rate in 2017.

W.J. Keenan High

2020: 80.2%

2019: 77.8%