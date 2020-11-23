USC to require on-campus students, faculty and staff to take a monthly COVID-19 test

The University of South Carolina will require the “vast majority” of students, faculty and staff to receive COVID-19 tests before returning to classes for spring semester, USC President Robert Caslen said in a letter Monday.

Similar to fall semester, anyone returning to the Columbia campus for spring semester will be required to prove they have been tested for coronavirus or coronavirus antibodies.

The following types of tests will be accepted for students, according to USC’s website.

A negative test taken on or after Jan. 3, but before moving into dorms or before Jan. 10

A positive test taken between Oct. 5 and Dec. 20

A positive antibody test taken on or after Oct. 5

In-person classes resume at USC on Jan. 11.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Everyone who studies or works on campus will also be required to to have a COVID-19 test every 30 days, Caslen said.

“Our experts believe that this combined strategy of required pre-arrival testing, paired with required monthly testing, will create a safer and healthier environment for our community in the spring,” Caslen said in the letter. “We are extremely fortunate that free testing is widely available on our campus, and we will continue to make testing as convenient as possible throughout the spring with expanded hours and locations.”

Those who refuse to get tested will be “subject to university sanctions,” though a specific punishment is not specified, USC’s website says.

Coronavirus cases on USC’s Columbia, SC campus have been ticking up since early November, according to the school’s online dashboard.

On paper, USC’s recorded active coronavirus cases — 108 as of Friday — look far more optimistic than early September, when USC had more than 1,400 active COVID-19 cases on campus. However, fewer students getting tested, especially male students, has obscured the actual amounts of cases on USC’s campus.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

Caslen has called for every USC student to complete a coronavirus test before returning home for Thanksgiving break. Some early data show students may be listening. Between last Tuesday and Thursday, 3,140 students were tested. In the four-day period before that, only 1,211 students were tested for COVID-19, according to USC’s online dashboard.