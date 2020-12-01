Coronavirus cases in schools continue rising, topping 4,200 since school year began

South Carolina’s K-12 schools have recorded more than 4,200 coronavirus cases since school began, data show.

Of the 4,219 COVID-19 cases associated with public, private or charter schools, 2,952 of them are students and 1,269 are employees, according to data from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

That’s an increase in 322 cases since last Tuesday, when the total case numbers since school began was at 3,897, according to a previous article from The State.

There are some limitations to the data. For example, the data do not disclose the number of active cases — a figure the University of South Carolina provides on its website — nor do the data say how many people in a school are quarantined. Some school districts, such as Lexington 1, publish their own databases that have quarantine data.