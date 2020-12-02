Lexington-Richland 5 board reverses, moves high and middle school to hybrid plan

Lexington-Richland 5 will move middle and high school students back to a two-day-per-week “hybrid” schedule, after a board vote at a special meeting on Wednesday.

Students in seventh through 12th grade could shift to a hybrid schedule, where only half of students would attend class in person each day, as early as Thursday. Superintendent Christina Melton said may no longer have enough time to shift to a hybrid schedule for Thursday, as originally planned.

The shift will last until the district’s winter break begins Dec. 21, with all virtual classes in the district from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18 to allow for pre-break contact tracing.

Board member Catherine Huddle also proposed the district cancel or cut in half any sports or other extracurricular events at the effected schools during the same time period, but that motion was defeated 4-3, with others arguing the focus of the shift to hybrid was the danger of staff shortages in school.

Melton told the board her staff would be watching data “all day, throughout the day” to monitor any changes in the pandemic’s impact.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“I care about our reputation,” Melton said, “and what we do will determine if we can recruit people, retain people, or if people will choose to leave.”

New data presented to the board Monday showed a steady rise in student quarantines from 273 on Nov. 12, to 396 on Nov. 19 and 532 on Nov. 24, before the number dropped to 487 on Dec. 1.

The Lexington-Richland 5 school board met Monday to consider Melton’s request to revert to a two-day hybrid schedule for students in seventh to 12th grades. But after a three-hour meeting, the board ultimately adjourned without taking any action, leaving the current four-day-a-week schedule in place.

Then on Tuesday, multiple teachers and staff called out at Chapin, Dutch Fork and Irmo high schools, leading all three schools to switch to a virtual learning platform early Tuesday. The board chair and multiple teachers who spoke to The State described it as a protest of the district’s current re-entry plan.

Wednesday was a previously-scheduled virtual learning day in the district, and teachers and students were scheduled to return to class on Thursday.

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER

On Tuesday, school board member Ken Loveless, who has argued for a return to in-person instruction, announced on Facebook that he participated in Monday’s meeting remotely because he’s been diagnosed with COVID-19. Loveless called into Wednesday’s meeting as well.

“Hopefully, my behavior did not reflect too badly upon the board,” Loveless wrote, noting he had received “skads of emails” noting his physical absence. “If it did, I apologize.”

Ahead of the board meeting Wednesday, several high school students organized a protest outside the Lexington-Richland 5 office.

Around 100 students and teachers stood outside the school board meeting to advocate for the hybrid school model and support Melton’s proposal, emphasizing social distancing and keeping masks on in the crowd. Many protesters carried signs that read, “We deserve better” and “Support Melton’s plan science not politics.”

Before the board meeting, the crowd gathered outside the windows of the meeting room and chanted “hybrid until safe.” Melton acknowledged them at the start of the meeting, opening the blinds to the meeting room’s windows and speaking directly to them.

“This board supports you,” she assured them. “This board is working hard for you.”

Reporter Laurryn Salem contributed.