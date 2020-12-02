Brookland-Cayce High teachers take leave Wednesday in apparent protest

More than 20 staff at Brookland-Cayce High School were out Wednesday, in what appears to be a protest against the district’s coronavirus policies.

Lexington 2 spokeswoman Dawn Kujawa confirmed there were more than 20 staff out, but the district was able to find enough substitutes to proceed with a normal school day, she said in an email. Those who took off included teachers, administrators, support staff and more, Kujawa said in an email.

Kujawa did not say why the staff members took leave, nor what would happen for the rest of the school week.

The school absences come as coronavirus cases increase nationally and pressure grows on schools to keep both students and employees safe. Tuesday, enough teachers filed for leave in Lexington-Richland 5 that three high schools were closed, according to a previous article from The State.

“From what we understand, it was the same type of situation as with Lexington-Richland 5,” said Lisa Ellis, the founder of education advocacy group SC for Ed.

“I think it was an attempt for teachers to use their voice to say ‘we don’t feel safe in these conditions,’” Ellis told The State.

“Seeing what Lexington-Richland 5 did sort of encouraged teachers who feel unsafe, but who may feel alone in their unsafeness,” to start talking among themselves and organizing, Ellis said.