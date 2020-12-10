A Midlands high school principal was just named South Carolina’s best in 2020

S.C. Association of School Administrators

A Midlands high school principal has been recognized as South Carolina’s secondary level principal of the year.

Gerald Gary, principal of Dutch Fork High School, was recognized Thursday with a surprise ceremony at the high school in Irmo. Gary has been principal at Dutch Fork since 2017.

The recognition is given out annually by the S.C. Association of School Administrators.

“He is an extraordinary leader who sets high academic standards for all students at Dutch Fork High School and has created a supportive family environment for students, parents, faculty, and staff,” Beth Phibbs, executive director of SCASA, said in giving Gary the award.

Gary was previously the principal next door at Dutch Fork Middle School for four years. He graduated from Francis Marion University with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 1998. He later earned a master’s in educational administration from the University of South Carolina in 2004 and a doctorate from Nova Southeastern University in 2007.

He taught eighth grade language arts at Blythewood Academy from 1999 to 2002, eventually becoming lead teacher at the academy. He went on to become an assistant principal at Summit Parkway Middle School and an elementary school principal in Kershaw County and at Columbia’s Leaphart Elementary.

“Dr. Gary is a proven leader who has made an impact on Dutch Fork High School and School District Five,” said Lexington-Richland 5 school district Superintendent Christina Melton. “Under his leadership, Dutch Fork High School has gained state and national recognition for academics, state awards in athletics and honors for both his students and staff.”

Since Gary became principal, Dutch Fork was named a Palmetto’s Finest School this past May.

Gary was also SCASA’s Middle Level Principal of the Year in 2017 when he was at Dutch Fork Middle.

“I am absolutely honored by this recognition,” Gary said. “For me this is a testament to what we have here at Dutch Fork, and there are no words to describe the absolute pride in our Fox family. I am thankful for the wonderful support of our entire community, and proud to represent them and principals across the entire state.”

