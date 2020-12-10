Education
Cardinal Newman school shifts to virtual-only classes as coronavirus cases increase
A private school in Richland County is transitioning to online-only classes because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That school is Cardinal Newman, one of the many private schools throughout the state that prided themselves on beginning the school year offering face-to-face classes.
Starting Thursday, all classes were available virtually, according to a letter Cardinal Newman Principal Rob Loia sent to parents. The virtual-only education will continue until Dec. 18, which is the end of the quarter, according to a news release. All extra-cirricular activities between now and Dec. 18 are canceled.
The move comes as a second employee tested positive for coronavirus.
“After contact-tracing and contacting (S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control), we determined that other students and staff members would need to quarantine,” Loia said in the release.
