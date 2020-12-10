The State in Columbia SC Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Education

Cardinal Newman school shifts to virtual-only classes as coronavirus cases increase

A private school in Richland County is transitioning to online-only classes because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That school is Cardinal Newman, one of the many private schools throughout the state that prided themselves on beginning the school year offering face-to-face classes.

Starting Thursday, all classes were available virtually, according to a letter Cardinal Newman Principal Rob Loia sent to parents. The virtual-only education will continue until Dec. 18, which is the end of the quarter, according to a news release. All extra-cirricular activities between now and Dec. 18 are canceled.

The move comes as a second employee tested positive for coronavirus.

“After contact-tracing and contacting (S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control), we determined that other students and staff members would need to quarantine,” Loia said in the release.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Lucas Daprile
Lucas Daprile has been covering the University of South Carolina and higher education since March 2018. Before working for The State, he graduated from Ohio University and worked as an investigative reporter at TCPalm in Stuart, FL. Lucas received several awards from the S.C. Press Association, including for education beat reporting, series of articles and enterprise reporting. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service