USC library to receive 26 guitars played by members of rock band KISS

The University of South Carolina’s library will receive artifacts from rock band KISS, an official said Tuesday.

The artifacts include original artwork from Paul Stanley and 26 guitars played by the band, USC attorney Walter “Terry” Parham said during a Tuesday board of trustees meeting.

Stanley is a guitarist and founding member of KISS. It’s unclear which guitars USC will be receiving.

KISS, famous for their over-the-top makeup and outfits, churned out hits in the 1970s, such as Beth/Detroit Rock City, I Was Made for Lovin’ You, Shout It Out Loud, Calling Dr. Love, Hard Luck Woman, Tears Are Falling and more. Beth/Detroit Rock City was their biggest hit, reaching No. 7 on the Billboard charts in 1976, according to Billboard.

The artifacts will be displayed in the music library at USC’s School of Music on Assembly Street in downtown Columbia, USC spokesman Jeff Stensland said in a text message.

The collection of artifacts is valued at $202,960, Parham said.