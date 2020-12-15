The State in Columbia SC Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Education

USC library to receive 26 guitars played by members of rock band KISS

The University of South Carolina’s library will receive artifacts from rock band KISS, an official said Tuesday.

The artifacts include original artwork from Paul Stanley and 26 guitars played by the band, USC attorney Walter “Terry” Parham said during a Tuesday board of trustees meeting.

Stanley is a guitarist and founding member of KISS. It’s unclear which guitars USC will be receiving.

KISS, famous for their over-the-top makeup and outfits, churned out hits in the 1970s, such as Beth/Detroit Rock City, I Was Made for Lovin’ You, Shout It Out Loud, Calling Dr. Love, Hard Luck Woman, Tears Are Falling and more. Beth/Detroit Rock City was their biggest hit, reaching No. 7 on the Billboard charts in 1976, according to Billboard.

The artifacts will be displayed in the music library at USC’s School of Music on Assembly Street in downtown Columbia, USC spokesman Jeff Stensland said in a text message.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The collection of artifacts is valued at $202,960, Parham said.

Lucas Daprile
Lucas Daprile has been covering the University of South Carolina and higher education since March 2018. Before working for The State, he graduated from Ohio University and worked as an investigative reporter at TCPalm in Stuart, FL. Lucas received several awards from the S.C. Press Association, including for education beat reporting, series of articles and enterprise reporting. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service