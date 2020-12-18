The State in Columbia SC Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Education

SC Midlands HBCU receives $1 million from TikTok to support Black medical students

The Miller F. Whittaker Library on S.C. State campus. 6/20/19
The Miller F. Whittaker Library on S.C. State campus. 6/20/19 Tiffany Morton tmorton@thestate.com

South Carolina State University, in Orangeburg, has received $1 million from video-sharing company TikTok.

TikTok, a China-based company whose service is especially popular among Gen Z and Millenials, awarded nine other historically Black colleges and universities throughout America to support “students of color who are pursuing careers in medicine and the healthcare field,” according to a news release from S.C. State.

“Health care workers are the heroes of the global pandemic, and deserving heroes within the TikTok community,” TikTok’s head of culture and diversity for North America Belinda Frazier said in the news release. “We believe the next generation of health heroes should be reflective of the world around us and we are proud to support medical and health education programs that serve Black, Latinx and Indigenous students.”

Black Americans are underrepresented throughout the medical field, according to a 2004 study from educational consulting group ETS. Once medical professionals from minority groups enter the field, they tend to serve minority communities, according to a 2013 article in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

“We are grateful for this very generous gift from TikTok,” S.C. State President James Clark said in the release. “As an HBCU located in the rural South, we are mindful of the extraordinary need for healthcare professionals in a market where the number of African Americans with serious health disparities continue to tax our healthcare systems.”

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Lucas Daprile
Lucas Daprile has been covering the University of South Carolina and higher education since March 2018. Before working for The State, he graduated from Ohio University and worked as an investigative reporter at TCPalm in Stuart, FL. Lucas received several awards from the S.C. Press Association, including for education beat reporting, series of articles and enterprise reporting. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service