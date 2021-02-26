The journalist who created the ’1619 Project’ to speak at USC in March

Nikole Hannah-Jones John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation

The University of South Carolina will host the Pulitzer-prize winning reporter who founded the 1619 Project, the university announced.

Nikole Hannah-Jones, a New York Times Magazine reporter, will be a keynote speaker at both the Media and Civil Rights History Symposium and the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Research Symposium at noon on March 26, USC announced this week.

The 1619 Project, released on the 400th anniversary of the first African slaves arriving in America, is an ongoing project by the New York Times Magazine that ”aims to reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of black Americans at the very center of our national narrative,” according to the New York Times Magazine’s website.

Hannah-Jones will speak alongside USC professor and Civil Rights historian Bobby Donaldson and associate professor Nicole A. Cooke, who won USC’s 2021 Social Justice Award.