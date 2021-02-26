Education

The journalist who created the ’1619 Project’ to speak at USC in March

Nikole Hannah-Jones
Nikole Hannah-Jones Provided by the University of South Carolina John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation

The University of South Carolina will host the Pulitzer-prize winning reporter who founded the 1619 Project, the university announced.

Nikole Hannah-Jones, a New York Times Magazine reporter, will be a keynote speaker at both the Media and Civil Rights History Symposium and the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Research Symposium at noon on March 26, USC announced this week.

The 1619 Project, released on the 400th anniversary of the first African slaves arriving in America, is an ongoing project by the New York Times Magazine that ”aims to reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of black Americans at the very center of our national narrative,” according to the New York Times Magazine’s website.

Hannah-Jones will speak alongside USC professor and Civil Rights historian Bobby Donaldson and associate professor Nicole A. Cooke, who won USC’s 2021 Social Justice Award.

Lucas Daprile
Lucas Daprile has been covering the University of South Carolina and higher education since March 2018. Before working for The State, he graduated from Ohio University and worked as an investigative reporter at TCPalm in Stuart, FL. Lucas received several awards from the S.C. Press Association, including for education beat reporting, series of articles and enterprise reporting. Support my work with a digital subscription
