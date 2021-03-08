USC plans return to in-person classes for fall 2021 as more vaccines are distributed

Students wearing masks walk on campus at the University of South Carolina. 8/26/20 tglantz@thestate.com

The University of South Carolina announced Monday it plans to return to in-person classes in the fall.

The planned return to in-person classes will include “residential life” and “campus activities,” but also on-campus coronavirus testing and other strategies to minimize the spread of the virus, USC said in a news release.

“Our goal from the very beginning was to safely deliver a world class education to students, no matter the challenges,” USC President Robert Caslen said in the news release. “I’m excited to see that continue with full face-to-face instruction in the fall, as well as a return to the engaging and vibrant campus environment our university is known for.”

USC follows its cross-state rival, Clemson University, which announced last week its plan to return to in-person classes in the fall 2021 semester. USC’s move also comes as the state enters phase 1b of the COVID-19 vaccine, under which educators, frontline workers, people between ages 16 and 64 with pre-existing conditions and more can receive the vaccine. Last week, USC also announced its plan for vaccinating — mostly faculty and staff — on campus who are eligible for the vaccine.

USC will be receiving at least 200 vaccines per week, a number university officials said they have sought to increase, The State previously reported.

“While today’s announcement is great news, we still have to remain vigilant,” Caslen said. “As I’ve said throughout the pandemic, our ability to return to normal depends on members of our community doing the right things to protect themselves and others. That includes wearing face coverings and getting the vaccine when you’re eligible to receive it.”