School districts switch classes to remote learning due to severe weather forecast

The threat of severe weather in the Midlands on Thursday has prompted several Columbia-area school districts to cancel in person classes.

Lexington 1, Lexington 2, Lexington 3, Lexington 4, and Lexington-Richland 5 are closing school buildings, and students will switch exclusively to e-learning, officials said Wednesday.

The districts are taking classes online with a weather-related e-learning day for all students and staff.

There is a moderate-to-high risk of severe weather — including tornadoes, wind gusts exceeding 75 mph, thunderstorms and damaging large hail — across the entire Midlands, according to the National Weather Service office in Columbia.

The greatest threat will be from noon to 4 p.m., which is the usually the same time as midday and afternoon bus routes.

“As always, our concern for the safety of our students and staff drives this decision,” Lexington 1 spokeswoman Mary Beth Hill said in a news release.

All adult education, child care, extracurricular, and after-school activities — including sports practices and games — have been canceled by the three school districts, officials said.

Lexington-Richland 5 officials said teachers will communicate information about class assignments, and students should check for assignments through SeeSaw and Google Classroom.

Lexington 3 teachers will not offer live instruction, and lessons will be pre-loaded because of expected power and internet outages, the school district said.

Students who usually receive breakfast and lunch at school are being sent home with meals Wednesday, Lexington 4 spokeswoman Lisa Ingram said.

At Lexington 2 schools, no student meals will be available on Thursday, and curbside pickup of student meals for Virtual Academy students will be moved to Friday, spokeswoman Dawn Kujawa said in a news release.

Lexington 1 plans to have a regular school day for students and staff on Friday, Hill said. For elementary students, that is a face-to-face day. For middle and high school students, it is scheduled to be an e-learning day, but should the severe weather change that the district will send out updated information.

In Richland County, neither Richland 1 nor Richland 2 school district has changed its schedule for Thursday.

“We have not made any changes to school/work schedules yet, but if we do, we will notify our staff, parents and the media,” Richland 1 spokeswoman Karen York told The State.

Richland 2 has consulted with Richland County EMS and is monitoring the weather before deciding whether the district will change its schedule, spokeswoman Libby Roof told The State.

”As of now, no decision has been made,” Roof said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.