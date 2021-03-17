Chances of severe storms and tornadoes in the Midlands increase, forecast shows

The chances have increased that severe weather will affect the Midlands on Thursday, according to the latest update from the National Weather Service office in Columbia.

The possibility of severe weather has risen from enhanced to a moderate-to-high risk, meaning widespread severe storms are likely, the National Weather Service said Wednesday. Deadly storms would be expected if the Storm Prediction Center increased the outlook to high, the greatest risk level.

Significant severe weather is likely, including tornadoes producing EF-2 or greater damage and wind gusts exceeding 75 mph, the National Weather Service said in a morning briefing. In addition to damaging winds and strong long-lived tornadoes, thunderstorms as well as damaging large hail are threats, according to the briefing.

A line of thunderstorms is expected to move east through the Midlands, which could also cause lightning hazards and localized heavy rain, National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Landolfi told The State.

The exact timing of the severe weather is uncertain, but the greatest threat will be from noon to 4 p.m. and lingering through evening, Landolfi said. The bulk of the thunderstorms are predicted to move out of the area around 6 p.m., the National Weather Service said.

“Make sure you have a plan in place, safe place for shelter and multiple ways to reliably receive warnings,” the National Weather Service said on Twitter.

No alerts have been issued yet, but some watches are expected by Thursday morning, according to the briefing.

Several Midlands school districts have made Thursday an e-learning only day, and closed buildings to students and staff on Thursday.

In addition to Richland and Lexington counties, the rest of the Midlands and down through Georgia is included in the briefing.

“The Columbia metro area is an area of concern,” Landolfi said. “The entire forecast area is in a moderate risk, which is the second highest. So there is a threat across the entire area.”

Up to three-quarters of an inch to an inch of rain could fall in Columbia by the end of Thursday night, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation, according to the forecast. Higher amounts of rainfall is possible in certain areas affected by thunderstorms, but flooding is not the primary concern, Landolfi said.

There’s a 45% chance of damaging winds that could cause considerable damage to trees and branches, which creates the possibility of downed power lines and outages. There’s a 15% probability of tornadoes, which puts trees in addition to structures such as mobile homes, roofs, outbuildings, and vehicles at risk.

In the case of a tornado, FEMA has guidelines for taking shelter. The best options of places to immediately find refuge are an above or below ground tornado storm shelter, or the interior room of a well-constructed home or building, and a basement. FEMA warned to avoid large open rooms like gyms or manufactured housing as a shelter, and said the worst places to go are mobile homes, vehicles, and underneath a highway overpass.

The hail, which could be the size of a quarter, can damage vehicles and roofs, according to the briefing.

“Be weather aware. This is the first widespread severe weather event we’ve had this year,” Landolfi said.

Nearly a year ago, in April 2020, at least 20 tornadoes hit South Carolina in a massive storm that caused nine deaths and more injuries, in addition to damaged and destroyed property.

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid 70s on Thursday before dropping to a possible low of 49 degrees at night, according to the forecast. Cooler temperatures are predicted for the Columbia area after the storms clear out, with highs in the 60s or 50s through the end of the weekend.

By Friday afternoon no more rain is expected, and Landolfi said it’s going to be dry this weekend through next Tuesday.

