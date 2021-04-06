USC calls on SC lawmakers to pass hate a crimes bill that protects LGBTQ people

The University of South Carolina is joining efforts pushing for state lawmakers to pass a hate crimes bill, an official said Tuesday.

“Our university campuses celebrate diversity and we seek to create a culture where everyone feels welcome and included,” USC spokesman Jeff Stensland said in a statement. “Having comprehensive hate crimes legislation would send a strong message that we, as a state, are united against targeted violence and bigotry.”

USC joins efforts by the S.C. Chamber of Commerce and dozens of major businesses such as Volvo, AT&T, IBM, CVS Health, American Airlines, Colonial Life, Nephron Pharmaceuticals and more who publicly advocated for passing the hate crimes bill in late 2020, The State previously reported.

“We applaud the S.C. Chamber of Commerce’s efforts to build a coalition of private businesses and public sector entities who support meaningful hate crimes legislation,” Stensland said.

S.C. lawmakers are considering a hate crimes bill during the current legislative session. In early March, an S.C. House panel stripped from the bill gender identity and sexual orientation from protected classes. However, protections for LGBTQ+ people were later added to the bill. USC supports the provision that protects LGBTQ+ people, Stensland said.

The Palmetto State is one of three states throughout America that do not have a hate crimes law. The other two states are Wyoming and Arkansas, but both states’ legislatures are considering bills this year.