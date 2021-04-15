Macy’s 2022 Thanksgiving Parade will feature Columbia SC historically Black college 

The Benedict College Marching Band responds during a friendly back and forth music battle with the Livingstone College Marching Band during the Capital City Classic. online@thestate. com

Benedict College’s marching band is set to play in the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, officials said Thursday.

The historically Black college’s band was one of hundreds of nationwide applicants who will be playing in the parade, according to a news release from Benedict.

Wade Johnson, Benedict’s band director, was ecstatic during a Thursday interview with The State. Asked how he felt about the announcement, he said, “Fantabulous. It’s probably not in the dictionary, but fantabulous.”

“I’m very excited about this opportunity because this is something that doesn’t happen in some bands’ lifetimes,” Johnson said.

Johnson was informed that Macy’s had selected Benedict for the parade four or five months months ago, but had to keep the announcement secret until final details were worked out. Not even Benedict’s marching band members knew they would be playing in the Macy’s 2022 parade until a Thursday evening announcement.

“They are think we’re scheduling performances for our spring event… They have no clue,” Johnson said in an interview before the announcement was made. ‘’When the announcement is made they are going to lose it. They are going to be so excited.”

Being in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will be a boon to recruiting student musicians, especially from high schools where Benedict already recruits, Johnson said.

Macy’s decides on which nine marching bands will participate in the parade based on marching style, marching ability, musical intonation and, most importantly, the reception they elicit from audiences, said Wesley Whatley, the parade’s creative producer.

“The most important part of that process is we look for bands that have a connection to our audience,” Whatley said.

As part of Benedict’s application, the college submitted a video of their performance at the Honda Battle of the Bands 2020, Whatley said.

“From watching that video it was so clear Benedict was able to bring energy,” Whatley said. “We knew that would translate well to the streets of New York.”

When putting together the Macy’s parade’s marching bands, the organizers curate a show similar to how a movie director casts an audience by making sure each band fits with the other bands and themes, Whatley said.

“We’re really excited to welcome Benedict for their inaugural performance,” Whatley said.