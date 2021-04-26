Education

Charlamagne Tha God to speak at an upcoming SC college commencement

Charlamagne Tha God, shown in the studio of a radio station in 2013. DEIDRE SCHOO File photo/NYT

Nationally syndicated radio host and media mogul Charlamagne Tha God will speak during South Carolina State University’s commencement, the school announced Monday.

Lenard McKelvey, a Moncks Corner native who goes by the moniker Charlamagne Tha God, hosts “The Breakfast Club on New York hip-hop station, Power 105.1 FM, is a New York Times bestselling author, the owner of publishing company Black Privilege Publishing and co-hosts the podcast “The Brilliant Idiots,” according to the news release.

A news release from S.C. State describes Charlamagne Tha God as “one of the most potent, influential, and sought-after voices in the world today.”

During recent presidential elections, The Breakfast Club radio show spawned viral moments from interviews with Vice President Kamala Harris, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Sen. Hillary Clinton and Pete Buttigieg, The State previously reported.

S.C. State’s commencement will be on May 7 at 6 p.m. in S.C. State’s Oliver C. Dawson Stadium, the release said. Each of the roughly 250 students receiving degrees will be given five tickets to the event, according to the release.

Charlamagne Tha God’s mother graduated from S.C. State in 1975, and in 2019, Charlamagne Tha God donated $250,000 to S.C. State to use for scholarships, The State previously reported.

