Throwing a party for the 2021 NFL draft? Here is how to cheer your team on safely

Houston Texans general manager Rick Smith (left) and head coach Bill O’Brien (right) pose for a picture with first-round draft pick Jadeveon Clowney (middle) during a press conference at Reliant Stadium. Drafted in 2014, Clowney now plays for the Cleveland Browns. USA TODAY Sports

After 13 months of quarantine, social distancing and masks, many are eager to rejoin their friends and enjoy one of life’s simple pleasures — football.

On Thursday, we’ll get to see whom The Cleveland Browns — er, your favorite team — picks up in the 2021 NFL draft. But in the midst of an ongoing pandemic, officials still advise caution.

“I know we’re so anxious to get back to where we used to be, and we’re so close, but continue to be smart,” said Melissa Nolan, an assistant professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of South Carolina.

Those who are fully vaccinated will be able to enjoy the draft with few COVID-19 restrictions. However, only 1 in 4 Americans are fully vaccinated, so any medium-sized party could likely have some unvaccinated guests.

“If you have a mixed audience unfortunately you really have to be on guard because you don’t know if one of the people at the party who hasn’t been vaccinated could be a carrier,” said Michael Schmidt, a Medical University of South Carolina professor of microbiology and immunology.

“Vaccinated folks can still catch the virus, and they dispatch it pretty quickly, but they can still be contagious,” said Schmidt, who said he is a Chicago Bears fan.

While vaccinated people can enjoy medium-sized indoor gatherings with other vaccinated people without masks, there are still precautions vaccinated people need to take, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For example, if someone at an indoor draft party is elderly, diabetic, obese, or is otherwise at a high risk for severe coronavirus complications, even vaccinated people should wear masks, according to the CDC.

Football fans tend to get animated when their favorite team picks a high-ranking prospect, which can present another problem with indoor gatherings. Shouting or singing can increase the chance of spreading COVID-19, even if you’re wearing a mask, Schmidt said.

The safest way to gather during COVID-19 is to be outside, according to the CDC.

If an outdoor TV isn’t available, one alternative is to use a projector and a white sheet to display the draft.

For those who don’t have outdoor space, or who choose to watch the draft at a restaurant, one of the key factors to look at is ventilation, Make sure an apartment or restaurant can have decent airflow to minimize the risk of contracting coronavirus, said Nolan, a Houston Texans fan.

“The lowest risk exposure would be eating outdoors on a patio,” said Nolan. “Any time you’re in a small crowded spot would be less ideal.”

And since the weather for Columbia, S.C., is supposed to be cloudy and in the low 80s when the draft starts at 8 p.m. Thursday, an outdoor party is a viable option.

Of course, it isn’t much of a party without the snacks. One way to snack safely during the draft is to use tongs to pickup chips and put them on a plate, Schmidt said. Use a spoon to put dip on a plate instead of dipping a chip directly in the dip, Schmidt said.

“We already know from that famous episode of Seinfeld to not double dip,” Schmidt said.

As for drinks, using bottled soft drinks or beer is generally considered safe, Schmidt said.

“We now know the contamination from surfaces is not as great a risk as from shouting or singing or any of those other behaviors,” Schmidt said.

Using individual servings could help prevent people from sharing foodborne illnesses, but the main way COVID-19 spreads is not through touch, but through exposure to an infected person, Nolan said.

“It’s not necessarily the food that’s going to be a concern for transmission. It’s more interaction,” Nolan said.

Enjoy the draft, and most importantly, Go Browns!