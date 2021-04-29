US News & World Report ranks top SC high schools for 2021. See where yours ranked

U.S News & World Report has released its list of the best public high schools in South Carolina for 2021.

Topping the list was Academic Magnet High School, followed by Charleston School of the Arts, both of which are in North Charleston. Academic Magnet ranked No. 2 nationwide.

Schools in the Columbia area had 11 schools in the top 50. The highest ranked school in the S.C. Midlands was Chapin High, which came in at No. 5 overall, followed by Dreher High, which ranked No. 9 overall and Blythewood High, which ranked No. 15 overall. None of the Columbia-area schools were in the top 1,000 nationwide schools.

The publication ranked schools based on college readiness, the percentage of seniors who took advanced tests, state test scores, performance of students from under-served groups and graduation rate, according to the report’s methodology page.

After the results were published earlier this week, Richland 1 sent out a press release celebrating Dreher’s ranking.

“We appreciate the recognition of excellence within the Dreher High School community by U.S. News & World Report,” Principal Kevin Hasinger said. “These rankings are a genuine honor and a direct result of the tremendous academic efforts presented daily by our staff and students.”

Here are the top schools in the S.C. Midlands:

No. 5 : Chapin High

: Chapin High No. 9 : Dreher High

: Dreher High No. 11 : Blythewood High

: Blythewood High No. 15 : Spring Hill

: Spring Hill No. 16 : Lexington High

: Lexington High No. 19 : Dutch Fork

: Dutch Fork No. 22 : Spring Valley

: Spring Valley No. 28 : South Aiken High

: South Aiken High No. 32: Ridge View High

Ridge View High No. 34 : River Bluff High

: River Bluff High No. 50 : A.C. Flora

: A.C. Flora No. 63 : Lugoff-Elgin High

: Lugoff-Elgin High No. 64 : White Knoll High

: White Knoll High No. 73 : North Central High

: North Central High No. 77 : Richland Northeast High

: Richland Northeast High No. 85 : Westwood High

: Westwood High No. 90 : High School for Health Professionals

: High School for Health Professionals No. 91 : Branchville High

: Branchville High No. 93 : W.J. Keenan High

: W.J. Keenan High No. 94 : Silver Bluff High

: Silver Bluff High No. 95 : Camden High

: Camden High No. 99 : Andrew Jackson High

: Andrew Jackson High No. 102 : Brookland-Cayce High

: Brookland-Cayce High No. 104 : C.A. Johnson High

: C.A. Johnson High No. 106 : Aiken High

: Aiken High No. 110 : Mid-Carolina High

: Mid-Carolina High No. 115 : Irmo High

: Irmo High No. 118 : Gray Collegiate Academy

: Gray Collegiate Academy No. 120 : Gilbert High

: Gilbert High No. 122 : Blackville-Hilda High

: Blackville-Hilda High No. 123 : Batesburg-Leesville High

: Batesburg-Leesville High No. 125 : South Carolina Virtual Charter School

: South Carolina Virtual Charter School No. 127 : Whitmire Community School

: Whitmire Community School No. 134 : Newberrry High

: Newberrry High No. 136 : Ridge Spring Monetta High

: Ridge Spring Monetta High No. 137 : Airport High

: Airport High No. 139 : Midland Valley High

: Midland Valley High No. 143 : Bethune-Bowman Middle/High

: Bethune-Bowman Middle/High No. 146 : SC Connections Academy

: SC Connections Academy No. 152 : Fairfield Central High

: Fairfield Central High No. 159 : Saluda High

: Saluda High Nos 167-222: Barnwell High, Columbia High, Eau Claire, Edisto High, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler High, Lake Marion High School and Technology Center, Lower Richland High, North Middle/High, Odyssey Online Learning, Orangeburg Wilkinson High, Pelion High, SC Whitmore School, Swansea High, Wagener-Salley High, Williston-Elko High,