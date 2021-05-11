SC schools, local governments may no longer impose mask mandates, governor orders

In a decision with wide-ranging political and public health implications for jurisdictions across South Carolina, Gov. Henry McMaster on Tuesday issued an executive order that prevents school districts and local governments from requiring students or residents to wear facial coverings.

The order, signed late Tuesday afternoon, allows the parents of students to opt out of mask requirements imposed by school districts, invalidates any local government mask mandates predicated on the governor’s COVID-19-related state of emergency and preemptively bars any jurisdiction from making proof of vaccination a prerequisite for receiving government services or entering any public building.

“With the COVID-19 vaccine readily available and case numbers dropping, I will not allow local governments to use the state of emergency declaration as a reason for implementing or maintaining mask mandates,” McMaster said in a statement. “Everybody knows what we need to do to stay safe — including wearing a mask if you’re at risk of exposing others — but we must move past the time of governments dictating when and where South Carolinians are required to wear a mask. Maintaining the status quo ignores all of the great progress we’ve made.”

The governor’s move comes two weeks after he called it “ridiculous” that school districts were mandating students wear masks in the classroom. The governor has staunchly opposed imposing a statewide mask mandate throughout the coronavirus pandemic, but had previously allowed local jurisdictions to set their own masking rules.

The South Carolina Department of Education currently requires students and staff in South Carolina public schools to wear a face covering upon entering a school building, while moving through hallways, during pickup and drop-off and when social distancing is not possible.

“We have known for months that our schools are some of the safest places when it comes to COVID-19,” McMaster said Tuesday. “With every adult in our state having the opportunity to receive a vaccine, it goes against all logic to continue to force our children — especially our youngest children — to wear masks against their parents’ wishes. Whether a child wears a mask in school is a decision that should be left only to a student’s parents.”

According to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, six South Carolina counties and 40 municipalities currently have mask mandates in place. That’s down from 12 counties and 42 municipalities in March, EMD spokesman Derrec Becker said.

Lexington-Richland 5 School District last week became the first district in the state to buck the state Department of Education’s masking guidance. Starting Tuesday, students and staff in that district are “strongly encouraged,” but not required, to wear masks at school.

Education spokesman Ryan Brown said all districts, with the exception of Lexington-Richland 5, continued to mandate mask wearing as of Tuesday morning.