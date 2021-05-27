Richland 1 honored for support of military families

Brennen Elementary School in Richland School District One. Brennen.

Richland School District 1 has been named a Purple Star School District for its efforts to assist military families with children attending district schools.

The South Carolina Department of Education formally presented the honor during a March ceremony at Dreher High School in recognition of the district’s commitment to providing programs and resources to support military families.

“This is a school district where military families know that when they move (here) they are going to be supported, their child is going to be supported and it’s going to be a seamless transition,” said Richland 1 military community liaison David Jackson.

Roughly 180 of the district’s 22,000 students come from military families.

To earn a Purple Star distinction, a school district must provide aid to military families by appointing a liaison specifically to help meet their needs, providing a website where families can seek information about the district, offering counseling for students whose parents are in the military and meeting the other requirements of the Military Interstate Children’s Compact Commission.

The Children’s Compact Commission outlines specific guidelines districts must follow to ease a military family’s transition into a new district. From that point, the state education department can confirm that the district is meeting the requirements and officially designate it as a Purple Star District.

“To be in that position and have that relationship with the military saying, ‘we’re here and we’ll support your people if you give us the chance,’ it’s major,” said Jackson.

Richland 1 offers programs designed to help students adjust to a new school and make friends and, while not guaranteeing employment, will offer recommendations to students who are of age and seeking job opportunities.

Elrich Vance and Anke Roesler Vance are parents of three with two daughters in Richland 1. Anke Roesler Vance is active-duty Air Force, and Elrich Vance is retired Air Force. Both applauded the district’s efforts to support their family.

“If I were to have to go for six months at a time, I’m very confident that there will be a special program in place for my children to have more exposure, and more help in places where I am missing,” said Anke Vance. “I’m super confident that that would be the case.”

Elrich Vance, part of a multi-generational military family, echoed that confidence and appreciation.

“The flexibility, the growth, the evolution of what District 1 has now been recognized for officially offering to everyone across the board . . . I’m really grateful,” he said.

Richland 1 joins Richland 2, Aiken County School District, Kershaw County School District and Sumter County School District as Purple Star Districts in the state.