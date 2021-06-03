Bus drivers assume substitute teaching duties in Richland 2

Deheja Harris has been a bus driver at Richland 2 for eight years, she began substitute teaching this year to help with a teacher shortage.

Forty-one bus drivers in Richland School District 2 have been serving in dual capacities this school year after being hired as substitute teachers in the wake of a statewide substitute teacher shortage.

“It has been heartwarming to see our drivers embrace their role as substitute teachers,” said Shawn Williams, Richland 2 chief of human resources. “Our schools have embraced each of their assigned drivers.”

Officials noted that the district, like many others across the country, had struggled to fill substitutes’ vacancies – even after increasing the daily rate by $25 per day. Faced with this challenge, the district revisited an effort to recruit bus drivers to serve as substitutes. Bus drivers were able to maintain their hourly rate of pay, which varies based on experience.

The initial recruitment process lasted one week, and turnout was strong at the initial sessions, prompting the district to hold additional the following months.

Deheja Harris, who has been a bus driver at Richland 2 for eight years, said she was interested in the position as soon as she heard about it.

“We are the first ones to see the students and the last to see them,” she said, “An opportunity to work in the schools was a great idea for us to be more hands-on.”

In many South Carolina districts, the COVID-19 pandemic caused the already dwindling number of substitutes to drop even lower. Many of Richland 2’s substitutes are older, and they stopped coming to the schools over concerns about their health. District officials say the ability to hire staff members who are still coming to the schools has allowed more substitutes to be hired and to be hired quickly.

“[The hiring process] didn’t take too long because they (district officials) had certain criteria already and do background checks on us drivers,” said Rafael Hernandez, who has driven for Richland 2 the past six years. “I was surprised that they called me so fast.”

The pandemic has caused Richland 2 to provide virtual and in-person instruction. This split has often increased teacher workload, which has heightened the need for substitute teachers.

For Jessica Agee, director at the district’s Center for Knowledge and Center for Knowledge North, the new substitutes have lessened the workload for all the staff and boosted morale overall.

“We’re all spread really thin with all of this COVID stuff,” Agee said. “To have the substitutes help us with so many things has been a life saver.”

At the Centers for knowledge, the bus drivers have not only stepped in as instructors but also monitor students during recess and lunch so that teachers are free to grade work and plan lessons. They have also been able to assist in the classroom and give more attention to students who are struggling.

For the bus drivers, the new positions have allowed them to take on a larger role in supporting students as the stresses of learning during a pandemic weigh on them.

“I wanted to see if I could help out in any way,” said Hernandez, “We adults are feeling the pressure, so I can’t imagine how it feels for the kids. It really touches my heart.”