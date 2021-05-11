Powerful SC Senator calls for Caslen’s resignation after USC graduation speech fiasco

Sen. Dick Harpootlian, D-Richland, has made waves and charted up a few accomplishments during his first term as a state senator. tglantz@thestate.com

A powerful state senator publicly called for the resignation of University of South Carolina President Robert Caslen following plagiarism and a slip of the tongue during his commencement speech.

On the Senate floor Tuesday, S.C. Sen. Dick Harpootlian, D-Richland, called on Caslen to resign due to the allegations of plagiarism.

Harpootlian, whose district includes the University of South Carolina, said his phone and email were filled over the weekend by professors, staff and students who were concerned about the Saturday commencement speech.

“If he is the military man of honor that I think he is, he will resign,” Harpootlian said.

During his Friday graduation speech, Caslen accidentally referred to USC graduates as being from the “University of California” and shortly after plagiarized a quote from retired Navy Adm. William McRaven.

In an interview with WIS, Caslen acknowledged his unattributed use of McRaven’s quote was plagiarism and apologized to those who lost their trust in him.

The flap drew so much blowback Caslen offered to resign over the weekend, USC spokesman Jeff Stensland confirmed. Caslen told WIS he still had the support of Gov. Henry McMaster and the board of trustees.

The Richland Democrat criticized Caslen’s pick to serve as president.

“He was the wrong choice,” Harpootlian said. “Clearly, this is the last demonstration of evidence of that.”

S.C. Sen. Brad Hutto, the Minority Leader, said he was “disappointed and embarrassed.”

“If a student plagiarized a piece in my class, he would have been reported,” Hutto, who has taught classes at USC said.

Harpootlian and a number of other Democrats expressed concerns with USC’s Board of Trustees, whose members are confirmed by the legislature. The Richland Democrat said the board has historic, institutional issues, adding that the general assembly “needs to address a systematic problem at the University of South Carolina.”

“The board is more concerned about the politics than institution running,” Harpootlian said.

“This is a problem we need to address before we give them the millions of dollars we intend to give them,” he added.

One Republican member of the Senate, Sen. Ronnie Cromer, stood up for Caslen, saying he had a hard time listening to Harpootlian’s comments.

“I hate to see a person of his stature be mischaracterized as such,” Cromer said.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.