USC President Robert Caslen has resigned, Pastides to serve in interim role

Robert Caslen has resigned as president of the University of South Carolina on Wednesday, bringing his short but controversial stint at the helm of the state’s flagship public university to a quick end.

Caslen will be replaced by former USC President Harris Pastides, according to an email from USC spokesman Jeff Stensland.

Caslen was in the spotlight for a pair of noticeable gaffs in this weekend’s commencement address. First, Caslen accidentally congratulated the new graduates of the “University of California” before correcting himself, causing audible confusion among the South Carolina graduates and guests in attendance.

It also later emerged that Caslen’s speech quoted portions of another speech by retired Navy admiral William McRaven without attributing the source of the material. Caslen admitted in an interview to WIS his use of McRaven’s quote was plagiarism.

Caslen entered the job under controversial circumstances as well. He was hired in July 2019 on a 11-8 vote by the USC board despite protests from some students and faculty.

A career Army officer and former superintendent of West Point, Caslen was criticized for his lack of an academic background or doctoral degree. Students also highlighted his involvement in the Iraq War and comments that seemed to blame “binge drinking” for campus sexual assault, as well as the perception that S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster pushed through Caslen’s appointment.

The latter accusation led the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools to look into whether there was “undue influence” on the decision.

As USC president, Caslen made efforts to bury the hatchet, meeting with many of his critics from the appointment process. He was often seen working out at the Strom Thurmond campus gym and posing for selfies with students around campus.

Under his leadership, the school froze tuition for the first time in decades, hired its first Black provost and navigated a pandemic that shut down its Columbia campus last year.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.