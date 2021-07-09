The Richland 2 staff person of the year has worked for the district almost 30 years

Left to right: Maria Owens, Richland Two Director of Strategic Partnerships; Jeff Williams, Lake Carolina Elementary School - Upper Campus principal; Marybeth Gawrys, Support Staff Person of the Year; Tracy Footman, Richland Two Executive Director of Elementary Schools; and Dr. Marshalynn Franklin, Richland Two Assistant Superintendent for Leadership and Administration. Provided.

Richland School District 2 named student data coordinator and registrar Marybeth Gawrys of upper Lake Carolina Elementary School its staff support person of the year.

Gawrys has worked for Richland 2 for 29 years, the district said in an announcement on Thursday.

In those years, she has “filled a long list of positions,” the district said. She has been a health room assistant, media assistant, receptionist, teaching assistant and attendance secretary.

This isn’t her first award. She’s “been on a winning streak, collecting several top award,” the district said.

The National Association of Educational Office Professionals selected her as its 2021 Olive T. Richie Office Professional of the Year. She also was named the Richland County and South Carolina Office Professional of the Year for 2020-2021.

Gawrys called the latest award “an honor.”

“I am so grateful and thankful for all of the leadership that has been displayed to me through my years of working in this amazing school district,” she said. “It has helped me to grow into this special role.”

Gawrys leads the hospitality committee at upper Lake Carolina Elementary. “She helps to ensure military families have a smooth transition” when they enroll. She creates care packages for families and supports those that connect with the school virtually.

Upper Lake Carolina Elementary principal Jeff Williams nominated Gawrys for the district award. She works quietly behind the scenes completing a variety of tasks, he said.

“Ms. Gawrys simply sees herself as a humble servant, but without doubt she is extremely important to our district,” Williams said. “Each time she is awarded something, she is quick to thank others for their support and share the recognition with them.”

Richland 2 has more than 27,000 students in 40 schools and centers, according to its website.