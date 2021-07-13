Who is Alexander Conyers, the acting president of SC State University?

Retired Army Col. Alexander Conyers is the interim president of South Carolina State University. Facebook

Alexander Conyers was named the acting president of South Carolina State University Tuesday when President James Clark was ousted from the position by the school’s board of trustees.

Conyers was named vice president of strategic alliances and initiatives for the university in April, according to reports from the Times and Democrat newspaper in Orangeburg. The board unanimously voted to name Conyers the acting president pending further action, according to the school.

He is a retired Army colonel from Manning, South Carolina, according to an article on SC State’s website. Before coming to SC State, Conyers worked in Washington, D.C. in the Senior Executive Service as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army.

In 1983 Conyers enlisted in the Army and served two years in active duty before attending SC State as a student. He retired from the Army in 2016.

Conyers attended SC State University while serving four years in the South Carolina National Guard. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the school and went to work for the United States Army Military Police Corps as a commissioned officer.

Conyers earned a master’s degree in criminal justice from the University of South Carolina and a master’s degree in public administration from Troy State University, according to the school’s website.

In his career, Conyers graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, led more than 3,600 soldiers and civilians conducting law enforcement and fire and emergency services across four military installations and received many awards like the Legion of Merit and the Bronze Star Medal.

He has served on Army assignments from Korea, to Guantanamo Bay, to the Pentagon.

While in the Army, Conyers kept connections to the University by serving on the Board of Visitors, acting as Chairman of the Student Relations Committee for the SCSU National Alumni Association and as a member of the Criminal Justice Advisory Committee.