Clemson elects its first ever woman to chair its board of trustees. Here’s what to know

Clemson University board of trustees chair Kim Wilkerson Provided

Clemson University has named a woman to chair its board of trustees for the first time in the university’s 132-year history.

Kim Wilkerson, the South Carolina president of Bank of America and S.C. Chamber of Commerce board of directors chair-elect, was named chair of the board Thursday, according to a news release from Clemson. She has served on the board since 2010.

“It’s an honor to serve this incredible institution, and I am humbled by the opportunity,” Wilkerson said in the release. “I want to thank the board for their confidence in me, and I pledge to work with each of you in guiding Clemson to even greater heights.”

Before being named chair of Clemson’s board of trustees, Wilkerson served on the Clemson University Foundation Board and the Clemson University Board of Visitors, according to the release. Wilkerson graduated from Clemson in 1980 with a degree in financial management, according to her LinkedIn profile.

“Women should be part of the mix because women are 50% of the population, so for us to have a truly representative government, we need female leadership,” Wilkerson said during a 2019 interview with the S.C. Women’s Leadership Network.

The previous chair, Smyth McKissick, served the maximum number of consecutive terms as chair, according to the release.

“I truly believe Clemson is poised for even greater things in the years ahead,” McKissick said in the news release. “I know I speak for the entire board of trustees in congratulating Kim.”