Here are the top ranked programs at the University of South Carolina

South Carolina is hoping to resume normal operations on Tuesday. tglantz@thestate.com

When it comes to getting an undergraduate or graduate degree, the University of South Carolina, has several top ranked programs, according to U.S. News and World Report.

South Carolina’s flagship university has four ranked undergraduate programs and more than 50 ranked graduate programs, according to the current U.S. News and World Report rankings.

USC’s top ranked program is international business, a program that has been ranked No. 1 in the country for decades. Its other ranked undergraduate programs include No. 38 in business programs, No. 102 in best undergraduate engineering programs and No. 121 in computer science.

Graduate school rankings span many disciplines across the university. USC’s most prominently ranked graduate program is yet again in international business, with the entire business school securing the 55th ranking in the U.S.

Several of the school’s graduate engineering schools also secured prominent rankings including biomedical engineering (89), chemical engineering (60), civil engineering (84), electrical or communications engineering (99), mechanical engineering (83) and nuclear engineering (25).

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Here’s how USC’s other graduate programs were ranked in comparison to other universities by U.S. News and World Report:

School library media: 7

7 Services for children and youth: 9 (tie)

9 (tie) Best library and information studies program: 17 (tie)

Criminology: 23 (tie)

23 (tie) Part time MBA: 25

25 Speech-language pathology: 25 (tie)

Trial advocacy: 30 (tie)

Health care management: 39 (tie)

Pharmacy: 40 (tie)

Public health: 41 (tie)

Physical therapy: 42 (tie)

Environmental law: 44 (tie)

Rehabilitation counseling: 47 (tie)

Clinical training: 50 (tie)

Social work: 51 (tie)

Tax law: 53 (tie)

Political science: 63 (tie)

Sociology: 64 (tie)

Nursing-anesthesia: 65 (tie)

Health care law: 71 (tie)

Criminal law: 72 (tie)

English: 73 (tie)

Statistics, USC Epidemiology and Biostatistics: 74 (tie)

Best education schools: 76

76 Best medical schools, primary care: 76 (tie)

Business/corporate law: 78 (tie)

Clinical psychology: 80 (tie)

History: 81 (tie)

Economics: 83

Statistics, USC Department of Statistics: 83 (tie)

Mathematics: 86 (tie)

Contracts/commercial law: 87 (tie)

Chemistry: 88 (tie)

Best medical schools, research: 90 (tie)

Earth sciences: 90 (tie)

Best public affairs programs: 95 (tie)

Best law schools: 96 (tie)

Legal writing: 100 (tie)

Best engineering schools: 101

101 International law: 104 (tie)

Constitutional law: 110 (tie)

110 (tie) Computer science: 111 (tie)

Psychology: 112 (tie)

Physics: 119 (tie)

Intellectual property law: 121 (tie)

Best fine arts program: 152 (tie)

Biological sciences: 159 (tie)