Company sells ‘California’ Gamecock hoodie after graduation flub. USC reacts

Clothing company SHEIN has released a new hoodie to help you cheer on the University of California Gamecocks.

That’s right, California Gamecocks.

The hoodie, which contains a gamecock logo in garnet and black followed by the word “California” in block lettering, is either a mistake by the company or a reference to former University of South Carolina President Robert Caslen’s flub, when he accidentally referred to Gamecock graduates as being from the “University of California.”

Caslen’s graduation mistake preceded revelations that he plagiarized a portion of his speech from retired Navy Adm. William H. McRaven. After issuing an apology, Caslen resigned his post, and former President Harris Pastides took over in an interim role.

USC is not happy about the new apparel. The university has sent a cease and desist letter to SHEIN for use of the school’s trademark, spokesman Jeff Stensland said.

SHEIN is popular on social media app TikTok and among teens. However, the China-based company has not been without its share of controversy. SHEIN, a “fast fashion” company that prioritizes cheap and convenient clothing, has been accused of stealing designs from independent artists and driving over-consumption of cheap clothing that hurts the environment.

The 95% Polyester hoodie comes in extra-large sizes and light gray only. As of 1 p.m. Friday, it’s available on SHEIN’s website for $16.