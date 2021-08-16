Local officials host back-to-school drive for Columbia elementary students

Students file into Forest Creek Middle School Monday, a new school in the Fort School District. tkimball@heraldonline.com

Two Richland County and Columbia councilmen are teaming up for a back-to-school drive as schools prepare to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Columbia City Councilman Ed McDowell and Richland County Councilman Derrek Pugh will host the school supply giveaway on Saturday, Aug. 21 from noon to 3 p.m. at Page Ellington Park, located at 2220 Gregg St. in Columbia.

The elected officials will compete in a “stuff a bus” challenge to see who can be first to pack a bus with supplies.

Students who attend these school are eligible for the free supplies:

Burton Pack Elementary School

Carver Lyon Elementary School

Watkins-Nance Elementary School

Bethel-Hanberry Elementary School

Carolina School for Inquiry

Sandel Elementary School