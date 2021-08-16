Education
Local officials host back-to-school drive for Columbia elementary students
Two Richland County and Columbia councilmen are teaming up for a back-to-school drive as schools prepare to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Columbia City Councilman Ed McDowell and Richland County Councilman Derrek Pugh will host the school supply giveaway on Saturday, Aug. 21 from noon to 3 p.m. at Page Ellington Park, located at 2220 Gregg St. in Columbia.
The elected officials will compete in a “stuff a bus” challenge to see who can be first to pack a bus with supplies.
Students who attend these school are eligible for the free supplies:
- Burton Pack Elementary School
- Carver Lyon Elementary School
- Watkins-Nance Elementary School
- Bethel-Hanberry Elementary School
- Carolina School for Inquiry
- Sandel Elementary School
