Confused about the latest mask mandates? Here’s where they stand at Midlands schools

jboucher@thestate.com

Days before the beginning of a new school year, administrators and school district officials in the Midlands find themselves in a tight spot.

The state Legislature has prohibited public schools from enforcing face mask mandates, through a budget proviso on school spending this year. But the city of Columbia and, just this week, Richland County have declared states of emergency and ordered school students and staff to wear masks, at the risk of a fine for the schools.

School districts in South Carolina’s second-largest county have had varying responses to the sudden push for renewed mask requirements. On Monday, the Richland 1 school board voted to require face masks this year, bringing the last few schools not covered by the city and county mandates into alignment with those regulations.

Columbia’s mask rule covers all public elementary and middle schools inside the city limits — all of which are operated by Richland 1 — plus private schools and day cares serving students between the ages of 2 and 14. Richland County Council approved a nearly identical mandate that covers schools in the unincorporated portions of the county.

The city mandate will be enforced by fire marshals entering schools and handing fines to school administrators if students, teachers, staff and visitors aren’t masked. Richland 1’s new policy means school principals and teachers will now be able to enforce those mask mandates, despite a state proviso prohibiting district mask mandates.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Richland County said Tuesday that it will launch a “coordinated” effort of “enforcement and education outreach” through the Columbia-Richland County Fire Department and county fire marshals. In addition to Richland 1 schools, the county’s mandate will also cover schools in Richland 2 in northeastern Richland County and some Lexington-Richland 5 schools in the northwestern portion of the county.

Lexington-Richland 5 said in a statement Monday night that it will not be mandating masks this year, partly to avoid having different rules in the district’s Richland and Lexington schools, and partly to keep on the right side of state law.

“We continue to strongly encourage students and staff to wear face masks and to consult with their individual health care providers about other mitigation measures, including the vaccine,” the district’s statement reads. “The district has and will continue to follow all safety measures recommended by state and federal authorities related to the pandemic.”

Richland 2 walked a finer line at its school board meeting on Monday, asking the district’s legal counsel to “provide the best option and legal strategy” for dealing with the state ban, according to a statement from Superintendent Baron Davis, but the board stopped short of defying the Legislature.

“We are aware that tonight Richland County Council passed an Emergency Ordinance requiring the wearing of face masks in public and private school buildings to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Davis’ statement said. “As directed by the Richland Two Board, district leaders will consult with Richland County Council regarding this latest development.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The message noted that 33 district employees and 104 students have tested positive for COVID-19, and that 215 students are in quarantine. Richland 2 encourages its students to choose to wear masks on their own.

Richland County’s mandate includes the possibility of issuing a $100 fine to any administrator who fails to enforce the mask mandate in elementary and middle schools. Private operators could also face the loss of their licenses if the mandate isn’t followed.

State officials have previously criticized the city of Columbia’s mandate as a violation of the Legislature’s intended ban on mask mandates included in the state budget, and S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson has warned the city his office may take legal action.

But state Education Superintendent Molly Spearman said Tuesday that school boards should be allowed to make their own decisions on masks despite the current language in the state budget, and some lawmakers have called for a special session of the Legislature to meet and repeal the mask ban.