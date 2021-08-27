Lexington 1 says expect delays due to ‘major shortage’ of bus drivers fueled by COVID

Lexington School District One is down 50% of its bus drivers for a certain area and the shortage is being worsened by coronavirus, according to the district.

The district’s Lexington pick-up area is down half of its bus drivers some of whom are dealing with COVID-19, showing symptoms or are quarantined from exposure to the virus, spokesperson Kathryn McPhail said. Some drivers are taking care of their own children who are COVID positive.

The district has more than 30 open bus driver positions, she said. Fewer people are applying to be drivers this year.

Parents have been informed of the lack of drivers and been told that bus pickup and drop-off are experiencing delays, McPhail said.

School districts typically don’t have enough drivers, McPhail said. But the coronavirus is exacerbating the problem for Lexington 1 and creating “a major shortage right now in part of our area.”

“It’s an ever changing situation with our COVID positive numbers among students and staff,” McPhail said.

Lexington 1 is the county’s most populated school district with more than 28,000 students.

People interested in becoming a bus driver can apply through the district’s website.