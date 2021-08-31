Education

Richland 1 offering $1,000 signing bonuses for 85 open teacher positions

Richland 1 is offering a $1,000 signing bonus for dozens of open teaching positions, the school district announced Tuesday.

The bonus applies to 85 teaching positions primarily in math, science and special education, Richland 1 said in a news release. Those who get the jobs also have the opportunity to qualify for college tuition reimbursement.

Those who have a bachelor’s degree but not a teacher certification are able to use Richland 1’s partnership with the University of South Carolina called Carolina CAP. The program allows participants to obtain full licensure without getting a separate degree, the release said.

Applicants must either hold a teaching certificate or be eligible to get one. To apply, go to https://www.applitrack.com/richlandone/onlineapp/ and click Start an Application for Employment. Applicants can also email Felicia Richardson at felicia.richardson@richlandone.org or call (803) 231-7423 for more information, according to the release.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, teachers have faced increased stress on the job, according to a June survey from the RAND Corporation. As a result of both difficult working conditions and an ongoing shortage of K-12 school teachers, lawmakers and local officials have sought to provide increased pay, bonuses and more for teachers, The State reported previously.

Citing similar reasons, Richland 1 gave all full-time employees a one-time $1,000 bonus in October 2020, The State reported previously.

Lucas Daprile
Lucas Daprile has been covering the University of South Carolina and higher education since March 2018. Before working for The State, he graduated from Ohio University and worked as an investigative reporter at TCPalm in Stuart, FL. Lucas received several awards from the S.C. Press Association, including for education beat reporting, series of articles and enterprise reporting. Support my work with a digital subscription
