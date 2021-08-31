Education
Richland 1 offering $1,000 signing bonuses for 85 open teacher positions
Richland 1 is offering a $1,000 signing bonus for dozens of open teaching positions, the school district announced Tuesday.
The bonus applies to 85 teaching positions primarily in math, science and special education, Richland 1 said in a news release. Those who get the jobs also have the opportunity to qualify for college tuition reimbursement.
Those who have a bachelor’s degree but not a teacher certification are able to use Richland 1’s partnership with the University of South Carolina called Carolina CAP. The program allows participants to obtain full licensure without getting a separate degree, the release said.
Applicants must either hold a teaching certificate or be eligible to get one. To apply, go to https://www.applitrack.com/richlandone/onlineapp/ and click Start an Application for Employment. Applicants can also email Felicia Richardson at felicia.richardson@richlandone.org or call (803) 231-7423 for more information, according to the release.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, teachers have faced increased stress on the job, according to a June survey from the RAND Corporation. As a result of both difficult working conditions and an ongoing shortage of K-12 school teachers, lawmakers and local officials have sought to provide increased pay, bonuses and more for teachers, The State reported previously.
Citing similar reasons, Richland 1 gave all full-time employees a one-time $1,000 bonus in October 2020, The State reported previously.
