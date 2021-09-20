Education

New study lists best states to be a teacher. Here is how SC ranked

Getty Images | Royalty Free Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Carolina continues to rank in the bottom 10 states for teachers, a new study has found.

The Palmetto State ranks No. 41 in a new listing of best states to be a teacher, according to a new study from personal finance website WalletHub.

Neighboring Georgia ranked No. 12; North Carolina ranked No. 33 and Tennessee ranked No. 38, according to the rankings.

The study was compiled using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Department of Education, National Center for Education Statistics, Bureau of Labor Statistics and other organizations, according to the site’s methodology page. The ranking criteria include teacher salaries and pension, public school enrollment growth, tenure policy, plans for digital learning, teacher turnover and more.

Ranking methods change by year, so WalletHub spokeswoman Diana Polk advises against directly comparing this years’ ranking to past years. However, recent rankings have also placed S.C. in or near the bottom 10 states for teachers. In 2020, S.C. ranked No. 40; in 2019, S.C. ranked 44th and in 2018 S.C. ranked 45th, Polk said in an email.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In recent years, South Carolina lawmakers have tried to fight the state’s teacher shortage by increasing pay, The State reported previously. Local school districts, seeking to minimize turnover exacerbated by COVID-19-related job stresses and improve working conditions, have offered teachers and other district employees one-time bonuses.

WalletHub provided to The State some of South Carolina’s specific rankings that don’t appear on the public portion of the study. Here are a few highlights:

This story was originally published September 20, 2021 11:44 AM.

Lucas Daprile
Lucas Daprile has been covering the University of South Carolina and higher education since March 2018. Before working for The State, he graduated from Ohio University and worked as an investigative reporter at TCPalm in Stuart, FL. Lucas received several awards from the S.C. Press Association, including for education beat reporting, series of articles and enterprise reporting. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service